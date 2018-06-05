Meet the man who scored more than Messi this season

Mitch Megginson bagged 52 goals as Cove Rangers stormed to the Highland League title.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5793795958001-news-2018-06-05-v05mitcdmc-16-09-21.jpg" />

He may not be a household name like Mo Salah or Lionel Messi, but Mitch Megginson has racked up a goal record this season which tops the World Cup stars'.

The Cove Rangers hitman banged in a remarkable 50 goals as the Aberdeen outfit stormed to the Highland League title.

He came up trumps once more in the League Two play-off decider against Cowdenbeath, notching his 51st and 52nd strikes of the campaign.

Cove would ultimately fail in their bid to reach the fourth tier of Scottish football as they lost in controversial fashion.

For former Aberdeen and Alloa attacker Megginson it was a season to remember on an individual basis, however.

He said: "To hit 52 goals is something special. If it was two more we might have got promoted to League Two, but looking back now it was a great season for everyone involved with Cove.

"There was a bit in the paper comparing me to Messi and Ronaldo on the goal side but they are playing at a totally different level to where I am playing.

"The boys seen the paper and I was getting a bit of stick but as you say it's nice to be getting recognition for scoring goals.

"But it's down all my teammates and the staff as well."

