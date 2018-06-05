Aberdeen sign Peterborough midfielder Chris Forrester 

The former Posh playmaker has signed a three-year deal with the Dons.

Aberdeen have signed former Peterborough playmaker Chris Forrester on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old made over 100 appearances for League One outfit Peterborough after moving to England from Irish side St Patrick's Athletic in 2015.

He would go on to captain Posh the following season, and earned his first call-up to the Republic of Ireland national side during 2016.

Forrester is the first new arrival at Pittodrie in a summer where manager Derek McInnes is expected to be busy in the transfer market.

McInnes told the Dons' website: "Chris is a player who has always caught my eye.



"He can play in a variety of positions, but he handles the ball extremely well and he will bring us flexibility in the midfield area.

'We've been aware of him for a while and hopefully he sees Aberdeen as an opportunity to give impetus to his career. I'm delighted to welcome him to the club."