Keith Wyness suspended by Villa amid winding up reports

The former Aberdeen Chief Executive has been suspended by the English Championship club.

Former Aberdeen Chief Executive Keith Wyness has been suspended from Aston Villa amid reports that the club could be served a winding up order over unpaid tax.

The news comes just two weeks after the Birmingham giants failed to earn promotion back to the English Premier League in a playoff defeat to Fulham.

Club owner and chairman Dr Tony Xia will take over the Cheif Executive role in an interim basis.

The club announced the suspension in a statement that said: "Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that Chief Executive, Keith Wyness, has been suspended by the club with immediate effect.

"Owner and Chairman, Dr Tony Xia will assume the role until further notice.

"There will be no further comment from the club at this time."

Reports online suggest that HMRC has given the club a week to make a missed tax payment that was due last Friday or face a winding up order.

Formed in 1874 Aston Villa are one of England's oldest clubs and one of only six teams from the UK to have won the European Cup.

