Rangers set to sign Brighton defender Connor Goldson

The Ibrox club are understood to be close to agreeing a fee of around £3m.

Connor Goldson is set to sign for Rangers. PA

Rangers are set to clinch the signing of Connor Goldson from Brighton this week.

STV understands the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee in the region of £3m for the highly-rated central defender.

New Rangers boss Steven Gerrard identified Goldson as one of his top targets upon his arrival as the Liverpool legend and assistant Gary McAllister look to bolster the Light Blues rearguard.

Goldson joined the Seagulls in 2015 after impressing for Shrewsbury.

The 25-year-old established himself as a regular in Chris Hughton's team as Brighton chased promotion the Premier League, but was ruled out for the majority of last year after requiring open-heart surgery to correct a defect in February.

Goldson returned to action in December, making his Premier League bow against Watford.

However, he has since been unable to shift mainstays Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk from the starting line-up at the Amex and will now look for regular first-team football at Ibrox.

Rangers have already completed moves for Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield and Jamie Murphy in the close season.

Gerrard is also poised to secure the loan signing of Liverpool attacking midfielder Ovie Ejaria within the next 24 hours.

The 20-year-old England youth international spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland after making his senior Liverpool bow during the previous campaign.

Once a deal for Ejaria is completed, Gerrard will look to push through similar moves for some of the playmaker's former teammates at Liverpool, with striker Dominic Solanke and winger Ryan Kent understood to be amongst those on the Light Blues' wish-list.