Transfer Talk: Ross moves for Morgan, Edwards to Hearts

Jack Ross (left) and Lewis Morgan were key to St Mirren's Championship title win. SNS

Lewis Morgan and Jack Ross formed a formidable partnership last season at St Mirren before going their separate ways.

But the duo won't be apart for long if Ross has his way.

The new Sunderland boss is reported to have made his move to bring Celtic winger Morgan to the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan.

Ross will apparently be made to wait to see whether the Scottish champions will sanction their new recruit's departure, though, as Brendan Rodgers wants to give Morgan the chance to impress in pre-season.

Elsewhere, Rangers are on the brink of completing a double deal, with Brighton defender Connor Goldson and Liverpool playmaker Ovie Ejaria set to sign for the Light Blues this week.

Hearts, meanwhile, are poised to sign Ryan Edwards after the Aussie midfielder invoked a relegation-release clause in his Partick Thistle contract.

