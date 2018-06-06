Hearts sign former Partick Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards 

The Australian has joined the Jam Tarts on a two-year deal after leaving the Jags.

Ryan Edwards invoked a relegation release clause to leave Partick Thistle. SNS

Hearts have signed former Partick Thistle midfielder Ryan Edwards on a two-year deal.

The Australian opted to invoke a release clause in his contract following the Jags' relegation to the Championship.

He has now agreed to a move to Edinburgh and becomes Craig Levein's eight new recruit of the close season.

Edwards joined Thistle from Reading in 2015 after he was released by the Royals.

The 24-year-old became a key performer for Alan Archibald and played an important role as the Jags achieved their highest ever finish two seasons ago.

But Edwards and Thistle struggled to replicate that form last campaign as the Firhill side suffered relegation after losing the play-off to Livingston.

Edwards, however, has quickly returned to top flight football after activating the clause in his deal and will link up with the Jam Tarts for pre-season.