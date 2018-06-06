Celtic release forward Nadir Ciftci early from contract

The Turkish striker will leave Celtic a year before his deal was due to expire.

Nadir Ciftci is to leave Celtic this month. SNS

Celtic are to release forward Nadir Ciftci early from his contract.

The Turkish striker penned a four-year deal at Parkhead in 2015 but will leave the Scottish champions after three seasons having failed to break into Brendan Rodgers' plans.

Ciftci spent the majority of his time at Celtic out on loan in search of first-team football.

Last season, the 25-year-old linked up with former Ross County boss Derek Adams at Plymouth Argyle, before moving to Motherwell for the second half of the campaign.

Stephen Robinson said he would be interested in signing the former Dundee United attacker on a permanent deal, but was unsure whether the Steelmen could match Ciftci's Parkhead wage.

Ciftci will now become a free agent on June 30.

