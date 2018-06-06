Axed boss Graeme Murty returns to Rangers academy role

The former interim manager is to return to his position as development squad boss.

Graeme Murty is to return to his role with the Rangers academy. SNS

Graeme Murty is to return to his Rangers academy role just five weeks after he was sacked as the club's interim manager.

Murty was relieved of his duties at Ibrox with three Premiership fixtures remaining after the Light Blues lost 5-0 to Celtic.

However, the door was left ajar by the club for Murty to return to his position as manager of the development team.

Murty took time to consider his future and has now decided to accept the opportunity to lead the club's academy side once more after new boss Steven Gerrard rubber-stamped the move.

The former Scotland international stepped up from his role as development boss to handle first-team affairs following Pedro Caixinha's sacking.

Initially in place on a game-by-game basis, Murty was given the role until the end of the season after Derek McInnes rejected Rangers' overtures.

Results including back-to-back wins over Aberdeen saw him gain some backing from fans to continue and he expressed his interest in taking the job permanently.

But a heavy Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic hurt his chances before a thrashing in the league at Parkhead saw his second stint in charge of the first team brought to a close.

