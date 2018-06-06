St Mirren likely to favour homegrown boss over famous name

Buddies chairman Gordon Scott wants to identify Jack Ross' replacement within 48 hours.

St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott said the club were flattered to have received high-profile applications but admitted he expects the Buddies to appoint a manager with knowledge of the Scottish game.

As STV revealed yesterday, former Barcelona forward Patrick Kluivert has applied for the post and Saints will talk with him. Ex-Real Madrid star Guti is amongst the other renowned names to have shown interest in replacing Jack Ross.

Scott, who wants to appoint a new manager by Friday, said that receiving applications from such distinguished names was pleasing.

However, the Buddies chief questioned the practicalities of such an appointment for a side just promoted to the top tier.

He said: "It's pleasing but, to be honest, you need a certain manager in this league.

"Just because someone has played in the Champions League final, has played for their country, it doesn't mean they can manage in Scotland.

"We are playing at a certain level and need to look at that level right now.

"Maybe four or five years down the line you'll be looking at that level of manager.

"At this time we are looking for someone who can motivate the players we've got and continue the good work Jack has done."

Former Ross County boss Jim McIntyre and Tranmere manager Micky Mellon are understood to be on St Mirren's shortlist, alongside ex-Wigan coach Gary Caldwell.

Scott said while a manager such as Kluivert and Guti would bring kudos to the Scottish game, St Mirren require a manager with hands-on experience of football north of the border.

He added: "I think anybody who comes in has to know Scottish football, it's different if you are Celtic or Rangers, they can bring in players from all over the world.

"We know ourselves what we want in a manager.

"Although these guys are great in terms of experience, do they know the Scottish game?

"They are going to have to come over here, disrupt their families, it's not practically really.

"It's great to have them interested, short term it's brilliant for the media and Scottish football, but for St Mirren we need someone with good knowledge of the Scottish game."

