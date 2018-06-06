  • STV
Maxwell open to dialogue with Rangers to resolve issues

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Scottish FA chief executive said he hasn't had direct contact from the Ibrox club.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell said he has yet to have any official communication from Rangers about their issues with the governing body but would welcome the opportunity for discussions with the club.

Tensions between the club and Hampden escalated when Rangers chairman Dave King raised questions about the suitability of Scottish FA non-executive director Gary Hughes after reports emerged of him calling Rangers fans "the great unwashed" back in 2006.

Hughes decided to step down from the Hampden board but in a subsequent statement, King questioned whether he had been involved in making any decisions regarding Rangers. 

He referred in particular the decision to charge Rangers with breaking rules relating to their UEFA license in 2011 and 2012.

Maxwell, who took up his position as chief executive at Hampden last month, said he couldn't comment on the disciplinary charges, which were ongoing but said that Rangers had not, to his knowledge, made any official complaint or request to the Scottish FA.

Though the organisation's judicial process is completely independent of the board, Maxwell said in all dealings he had found Hughes to be completely impartial.

"The notice of complaint is ongoing and going through the judicial process with the compliance officer," he told STV.

"The statements have been played out in the press. We've not had much, if any, official communication from Rangers at all. It's difficult for us to comment until such times as we do.

"As I stand here right now, I'm not aware of us having been asked officially, though that may have come in this morning.

"But listen, Gary was an excellent director and in my time on the board I've seen nothing other than complete independence from him."

Though there had been no contact, the chief executive said he would happily discuss any issues, stressing he felt positive relationships with clubs were important and he would do what he could to ease any tension.

"I think it's important for the board and important for Scottish football that everybody's relationships are as good as they can be," he said.

"Ultimately we're a governing body and sometimes we're going to have to take decisions that some people might not be in agreement with but that comes with the territory so it's important that the relationships are as good as possible.

"If we get communication from them, yes. I know Stewart [Robertson] and Andrew [Dickson] and I'm happy to speak to them as and when required and we'll see if something official comes in. "

