Motherwell chief says transfers will be to 'refine' squad

Alan Burrows said he would be happy to speak to Nadir Ciftci about a return to Fir Park.

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows has said the club's summer transfer business will be to fine tune the squad rather than rebuild it, and he didn't rule out a move to sign Nadir Ciftci.

The Steelmen signed goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a two-year deal earlier this week, and Burrows said there would be more new faces arriving over the next week.

However, he said there wouldn't be huge number of signings, with no major surgery required on the squad that reached two cup finals last season.

"We've been working quite extensively with our head of recruitment Martin Foyle and our manager Stephen Robinson and we hope to announce more signings either this week or certainly next," Burrows said.

"I think the difference from last year is that then it was a bit of a revolution of the squad. I think over the last two windows we recruited 20 players.

"I think this year we'll have a slightly smaller job on our hands in that sense, more tweaking and bringing in certain individuals. I think we need strikers and the manager's been on record as saying that but other than that just one or two certain positions within the squad.

"We're building on what's there rather than recruiting a whole new team. It's more about refining and improving certain elements of the squad."

With Motherwell eyeing strikers, and Nadir Ciftci being released by Celtic after being on loan at Fir Park last season, it's inevitable a reunion will be considered by some, and Burrows said he would be happy to discuss a move but would expect a lot of competition for the forward's signature.

"I wouldn't want to get drawn into individual targets but obviously Nadir did really well for us last year," he said. "He was really popular throughout the club and in the dressing room.

"But I'm sure that when someone of Nadir Ciftci's quality becomes available on a free transfer, that'll interest a lot of clubs.

"I'm sure there'll be plenty of suitors for him but we got on well with Nadir and he enjoyed it at Fir Park and, without wanting to be drawn on individuals, if he wants to come to us then we'll certainly have a chat with him."

