Scotland defeated by England in Toulon Tournament semi

Scot Gemmill’s were defeated 3-1 in the final four match in France.

Scotland Under-21s have lost 3-1 to England in the semi-final of the Toulon Tournament.

For the second successive year the young Scots have come up against their neighbours in the final four of the prestigious competition and, despite taking a first-half lead, fell to defeat again.

After coming through their group unbeaten against France, South Korea and Togo, confidence was high and Scotland nearly made a perfect start.

Captain Oliver Burke had already scored twice in the competition and after just ten minutes raced through on England keeper Freddie Woodman, beating him at the near post but seeing his shot cannon off the post.

The chance was one of few for Gemmill's side but, after half an hou, they took the lead in spectacular fashion. Celtic's Mikey Johnston beat two men on the left drifted inside past another England defender and cracked a terrific shot past Woodman.

The Scots defended their lead for the remainder of the half but, after the restart, a revitalised England side stepped up their game.

Five minutes into the second half, England were level. Eddie Nketiah got free on the left, rolled the ball across the six-yard line and Callum Connolly knocked it in.

The goal lifted England and within four minutes they had scored again. Nketiah went from provider to scorer, cutting into the box and rifling a shot past Robbie McCrorie into the top corner.

Scotland continued to push for a second goal but came up short with the best chance coming when a Jonjo Kenny gave Fraser Hornby the opportunity to play in Burke but the forward miscued at the crucial moment.

England's third goal ended realistic hopes of a comeback. Nketiah scored his second after racing through the middle, cutting onto his left foot and scoring with another powerful effort.

Scotland will now go on to face Turkey in the third-place play-off on Saturday.