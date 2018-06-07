Transfer Talk: Rangers eye Barker, Villa want McGinn

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Target: Rangers have been linked with Barker. SNS Group

Rangers are closing in on two new signings but Steven Gerrard's overhaul of the playing squad means there are fresh names being linked to the club every day.

Manchester City's Brandon Barker caught the eye on loan at Hibs last season and it's now being reported that Rangers are weighing up a move to take him to Ibrox on loan this year. He could be the second Premier League loanee, with Ovie Ejaria's deal said to be done.

John McGinn's future is still not settled and Aston Villa are now being credited with an interest in the Scotland midfielder. Steve Bruce's side narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight and could see the Hibs midfielder as a player who could help them to the next step.

Hamilton have made their first signing of the summer, landing 21-year old defender Alex Penny from Peterborough. And Scottish youngster Barrie McKay is out of favour at Nottingham Forest and looks likely to complete a switch to Olympiacos.

