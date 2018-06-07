Rangers confirm new boss Steven Gerrard's backroom staff

The Light Blues have restructured their coaching staff to assist new manager Gerrard.

Steven Gerrard takes in a game at the Toulon Tournament. SNS

Rangers have announced new manager Steven Gerrard's backroom staff at Ibrox.

Gerrard's former Liverpool teammate Gary McAllister's role as assistant manager was confirmed upon the Anfield legend's appointment as the Light Blues' boss.

But as the former England skipper steps in to his first senior management role he will also bring a further three coaches with him from Merseyside.

Head of Liverpool's foundation phase coaching Michael Beale, who previously enjoyed a stint in Brazil with Sao Paulo, will take over duties as Rangers' first-team coach.

Gerrard's assistant with Liverpool's Under 18s, Tom Culshaw, will also move to Glasgow to become the club's technical coach.

Fitness coach Jordan Milsom worked with Gerrard whilst he was a first-team player at Anfield, before taking on the same role with the Reds' Under 18s when the former club captain switched to coaching.

He will now become Rangers' head of performance.

Jim Stewart, a mainstay despite the Light Blues' recent managerial changes, is to remain as goalkeeping coach.

