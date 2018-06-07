Ejaria's loan move from Liverpool to Rangers confirmed

The 20-year-old has joined Steven Gerrard's squad at Ibrox for next season.

Move: Ejaria is joining Rangers PA

Ovie Ejaria's loan move from Liverpool to Rangers has been confirmed, the Merseyside club has announced.

The 20-year-old has moved to Ibrox on a year-long loan deal, subject to international clearance, joining new manager Steven Gerrard's squad for next season. Liverpool announced that he had signed a new long-term deal with the club before making the loan switch.

The England youth international spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland after making his senior Liverpool bow during the previous campaign.

Rangers have already signed Jamie Murphy, Allan McGregor and Scott Arfield as they revamp their squad for the new campaign.