Motherwell sign Hartlepool defender Liam Donnelly 

The Northern Irishman has joined the Steelmen on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

New Motherwell defender Liam Donnelly captains Northern Ireland's Under 21s against Scotland. SNS

Motherwell have signed Hartlepool defender Liam Donnelly on a two-year contract.

The Northern Irishman, capped once by his country at senior level, has joined Stephen Robinson's side for an undisclosed fee.

He becomes the Steelmen's second new recruit this week, after goalkeeper Mark Gillispie joined from Walsall.

As a teenager, Donnelly captained Fulham to the FA Youth Cup final, where his side, which also included Celtic forward Moussa Dembele, lost to London rivals Chelsea.

Despite making his senior international bow against Chile, the centre-half failed to make an impression on the Cottagers' first team, however, and moved to Hartlepool in 2016.

Donnelly made over 60 appearances for Pools, who suffered relegation to the National League last season.

He will now link up with former teammate Trevor Carson in Lanarkshire.

Steelmen manager Robinson said: "Liam was a target of ours from when we started our summer recruitment, so we're delighted to have landed him.

"I've worked before with Liam at youth international level with Northern Ireland, so I've first hand experience of what we're getting.

"He will fit in well here and further strengthen our central defensive options."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.