Alan Stubbs set to be appointed St Mirren manager 

The former Hibs boss has emerged as the Buddies' preferred candidate to replace Jack Ross.

Alan Stubbs has been working as a pundit since leaving Rotherham in 2016. SNS

St Mirren hope to appoint Alan Stubbs as their new manager within the next 48 hours, STV Sport has learned.

Former Hibs boss Stubbs has emerged as the preferred candidate to succeed Jack Ross, who quit the Buddies for Sunderland a fortnight ago.

Former Barcelona forward Patrick Kluivert, ex-Ross County boss Jim McIntryre, Micky Mellon and Gary Caldwell were amongst others who applied for the post.

Saints chairman Gordon Scott said on Wednesday, however, that he favoured a manager with experience of the Scottish game as the side aims to build on their promotion and re-establish themselves in the top flight.

The club's hierarchy has opted for the 46-year-old former Celtic centre-half.

During his time in charge of Hibs, Stubbs ended the Easter Road outfit's 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup when they defeated Rangers in the 2014 final.

However, he left the club that summer after failing to achieve promotion to the Premiership at the second time of asking.

Stubbs' next job was at Rotherham but he only lasted five months in charge at the New York stadium after they started poorly in the Championship.

Since leaving the Millers in October 2016 he has been working as a pundit whilst awaiting his next opportunity in coaching.

