Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena switches to Necaxa

The 28-year-old has moved to another Mexican side after Cruz Azul cut short his stay.

Carlos Pena has joined Nexaca until January on loan. SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Carlos Pena has switched to another Mexican club on loan after Cruz Azul cut short his stint with them.

The 28-year-old will play for Necaxa until January after former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha cancelled his year-long loan deal with Cruz Azul six months early.

Pena's latest move comes days after it was reported he had checked into Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez's rehabilitation centre to try and overcome alcohol problems.

Nexaca's sporting director Mario Hernandez Lash believes the troubled playmaker deserves a shot at redemption.

He told the mediotiempo.com website: "We all deserve a second chance. He became the most sought-after player in Mexican football a few years ago and I do not think he has forgotten to play football. You just have to guide him."

Pena moved to Glasgow last summer as one of Caixinha's key signings, but struggled to adapt to Scottish football.

The Portuguese coach hoped to extract the best from the former Mexico international by bringing him back to his homeland when he took over Cruz Azul.

Pena toiled upon his outings for the Mexico City side, though, and was released after allegations of drunken behaviour surfaced.