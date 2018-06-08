St Mirren confirm appointment of Alan Stubbs as manager

The former Hibernian head coach is taking on the job of succeeding Jack Ross.

Deal: Stubbs has joined St Mirren. SNS Group

St Mirren have announced the appointment of Alan Stubbs as the club's new manager.

The former Hibernian head coach has signed a three-year deal to take charge of the Buddies as they prepare for their return to the Premiership.

Stubbs emerged as the favoured candidate to succeed Jack Ross, who left the club to join Sunderland last month.

Former Barcelona forward Patrick Kluivert, ex-Ross County boss Jim McIntryre, Micky Mellon and Gary Caldwell were amongst others who applied for the post.

Saints chairman Gordon Scott said on Wednesday, however, that he favoured a manager with experience of the Scottish game as the side aims to build on their promotion and re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Stubbs told St Mirren's official website: "I'm delighted to be appointed the new manager of St Mirren.

"I'm really excited by the challenge ahead and look forward to building on the good work that's been done here already.

"Now the hard work starts to get the squad ready for an exciting season ahead."

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "We'd like to thank all who applied for the role as St Mirren manager.

"There were a number of good applicants for the role but we felt that Alan was the outstanding candidate.

"I look forward to working with him over the coming weeks and months as we gear up for the Premiership."

During his time in charge of Hibs, Stubbs ended the Easter Road outfit's 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup when they defeated Rangers in the 2016 final.

However, he left the club that summer after failing to achieve promotion to the Premiership at the second time of asking.

Stubbs' next job was at Rotherham but he only lasted five months in charge at the New York stadium after they started poorly in the Championship.

Since leaving the Millers in October 2016 he has been working as a pundit whilst awaiting his next opportunity in coaching.