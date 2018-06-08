Transfer Talk: Miller interests Dons, Blackpool want Dodoo

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Choice: Miller is in demand. SNS Group

He may have reached veteran status but Kenny Miller still has a lot to offer Scottish football, judging by the interest in signing him this summer.

Aberdeen are the latest club to be linked with the free agent now he's left Rangers, with the Dons joining Livingston and Hibernian on the list of reported suitors.

Miller isn't the only player departing Ibrox for pastures new. Joe Dodoo hasn't featured much since joining Rangers and it looks like Blackpool will offer him regular first team football with a loan deal.

There had been some rumours that Yaya Toure might be reunited with brother Kolo at Celtic but he's now close to signing for West Ham.

And Spurs appear to have found £70m to be too high a price for Wilfried Zaha and have decided instead to shop for a bargain in £40m Jack Grealish.





