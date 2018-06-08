  • STV
  • MySTV

Fitzpatrick: Alan Stubbs is perfect fit for St Mirren

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Euan Strathearn

Patrick Kluivert and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Guti had also applied for the position.

Alan Stubbs was appointed as St Mirren manager on Friday.
Alan Stubbs was appointed as St Mirren manager on Friday. sns group

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said new manager Alan Stubbs fits the club's philosophy of playing attractive football and giving young players a chance.

The former Hibs head coach signed a three-year deal on Friday to take charge of the Buddies as they prepare for their return to the Premiership.

Fitzpatrick said that amongst the high calibre of applicants, Stubbs was the standout candidate.

He told STV: "He fits the bill about this football club completely.

"Our philosophy is to play attractive football, our philosophy is for young players to get an opportunity in the game and the type of person Alan is he ticks all the boxes.

"He's a fantastic coach and he's a real good man manager.

"I think the name Alan Stubbs is a big name in football, he's been a leader all his life, we're really excited.

"I know we've chosen the right person."

Fitzpatrick confirmed former Real Madrid midfielder Guti and ex-Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert were among the names who had applied for the role.

He said that attracting candidates of that stature showed how far the Paisley club had come.

He added: "We got many top class applicants.

"When you see Guti and Kluivert, and now Guti might become Real Madrid manager.

"If you think of the standing of this football club now, guys of that quality were interested because there's good things being said about St Mirren now.

"You can see it, you can feel it.

"You felt it last season, you feel it now. It's important to keep that momentum going because this club's been traditionally a good football team exciting fans and I think that's what Alan does.

"At first I was a bit wary [of Kluivert application] if I'm being truthful but we go through a procedure to make sure it is him.

"With Guti, I know his agent pretty well.

"It's a great compliment for this football club.

"I think Alan was a real stand out candidate though."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.