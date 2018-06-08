Fitzpatrick: Alan Stubbs is perfect fit for St Mirren

Patrick Kluivert and ex-Real Madrid midfielder Guti had also applied for the position.

Alan Stubbs was appointed as St Mirren manager on Friday. sns group

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said new manager Alan Stubbs fits the club's philosophy of playing attractive football and giving young players a chance.

The former Hibs head coach signed a three-year deal on Friday to take charge of the Buddies as they prepare for their return to the Premiership.

Fitzpatrick said that amongst the high calibre of applicants, Stubbs was the standout candidate.

He told STV: "He fits the bill about this football club completely.

"Our philosophy is to play attractive football, our philosophy is for young players to get an opportunity in the game and the type of person Alan is he ticks all the boxes.

"He's a fantastic coach and he's a real good man manager.

"I think the name Alan Stubbs is a big name in football, he's been a leader all his life, we're really excited.

"I know we've chosen the right person."

Fitzpatrick confirmed former Real Madrid midfielder Guti and ex-Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert were among the names who had applied for the role.

He said that attracting candidates of that stature showed how far the Paisley club had come.

He added: "We got many top class applicants.

"When you see Guti and Kluivert, and now Guti might become Real Madrid manager.

"If you think of the standing of this football club now, guys of that quality were interested because there's good things being said about St Mirren now.

"You can see it, you can feel it.

"You felt it last season, you feel it now. It's important to keep that momentum going because this club's been traditionally a good football team exciting fans and I think that's what Alan does.

"At first I was a bit wary [of Kluivert application] if I'm being truthful but we go through a procedure to make sure it is him.

"With Guti, I know his agent pretty well.

"It's a great compliment for this football club.

"I think Alan was a real stand out candidate though."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.