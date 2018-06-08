Miller and Wallace appeal to SPFL over Rangers fines

The pair are contesting the punishment handed out by the Ibrox club.

Appeal: Pair won't accept fine. SNS Group

Lee Wallace and Kenny Miller have lodged appeals to the SPFL against the fines handed to them by Rangers for their roles in the Hampden bust-up.

Rangers fined club captain Wallace the maximum four weeks' wages following his outburst towards former manager Graeme Murty in the wake of the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic, while veteran striker Miller - who was also critical of Murty has been fined two weeks' wages.

The Rangers hierarchy felt that the pair crossed a line and, after talks with managing director Stewart Robertson and human resources staff, both players were suspended on full pay and told to stay away.

The duo felt the action was excessive and have taken the matter to the league through the players union.

There is no timescale for a hearing yet but all parties could be called to give evidence to an independent panel.

Wallace's suspension from the club has now been lifted whilst Miller has left Ibrox after his contract expired.

It's believed that Rangers spoke to some of the players who witnessed the incident as part of their investigation.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.