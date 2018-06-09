Transfer Talk: Armstrong to Palace, O'Halloran to Melbourne

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong has twelve months remaining on his contract. SNS

Stuart Armstrong is a wanted man... again.

The Celtic midfielder was at the centre of a transfer saga last summer as he entered the final twelve months of his Hoops deal.

At the time, Premier League sides were said to keen to snap him up on the cheap but Armstrong would eventually put talk of a move away to bed by penning a one-year extension.

While that kept potential suitors at bay last summer, the 26-year-old's contract is now entering its final year once again.

Armstrong is reportedly stalling over a new deal having struggled to force his way into Brendan Rodgers' starting eleven on a consistent basis last season.

According to reports, English top flight outfits are now back in for his signature, with Crystal Palace adding the Scotland international to their list of summer targets.

Elsewhere, Rangers winger Michael O'Halloran looks set to depart Ibrox this summer having failed to make an impression on the park for the Light Blues and a move to Australia is now being touted.

On the incoming front, Martin Skrtel's potential move to Glasgow looks increasingly unlikely, with Steven Gerrard's former boss Rafa Benitez reportedly keen on bringing the Slovakian defender to Newcastle.

