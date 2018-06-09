Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly moves to Livingston

The 22-year-old has signed a permanent deal with the newly promoted Lions.

Livingston have signed Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly on a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old stopper has brought a 14-year stint with the Light Blues to a close by penning a permanent deal with newly promoted Livi.

Kelly spent the 2016/17 season on loan with the Lions and played 40 times as David Hopkin's side clinched promotion to the Championship.

Last season the Scotland Under 21 keeper took on the role as understudy to Rangers number one Wes Foderingham, but found game time hard to come by as Jak Alnwick stepped in during Foderingham's absence.

Allan McGregor's arrival this summer saw Kelly slip further down the pecking order at Ibrox and he has now opted to switch to West Lothian in a bid for first-team football.