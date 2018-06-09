Scotland lose to Turkey in Toulon Tournament shootout

The Scots finished fourth after losing to Turkey on penalties in France.

Scotland's Harvey St Clair vies for possession. SNS

Scotland finished fourth at the Toulon Tournament after losing to Turkey on penalties.

The Scots' hopes of winning the prestigious youth competition were ended by England at the semi-final stage.

They had the chance to claim third for a second year on the trot when they faced Turkey in a play-off, but a missed penalty from Harvey St Clair in normal time, followed up by Oliver Burke's thwarted spot-kick in the shootout, saw Turkey take third place.

Scot Gemmill rung the changes for Scotland's final fixture in France, with tournament star performers Oliver Burke, Billy Gilmour, Mikey Johnston and Fraser Hornby dropping to the bench.

The new look Scots looked rusty in the opening minutes as they sought to grab a foothold in the fixture.

In a half of few chances, it was Turkey who created the better openings. Scotland, however - led by skipper Greg Taylor - defended doggedly and produced a couple of last-ditch challenges to protect Ross Doohan's goal.

After the break, Wolves' Elliot Watt went close for Gemmill's side with a free-kick from the edge of the box but saw his dipping effort parried away by Turkish keeper Altay Bayindir.

Gilmour entered the fray as the Scots pushed for an opener, with the 16-year-old taking the captain's armband as he replaced Taylor after 55 minutes.

The Scots were presented with a golden opportunity on the hour mark to take the lead when Harvey St Clair was fouled in the penalty area.

Chelsea attacker St Clair dusted himself off to take the spot-kick but his effort was saved easily by Bayindir to keep the scores level.

The match went to penalties and Turkey proved lethal, dispatching all five of their spot-kicks to claim third after West Brom attacker Oliver Burke missed for the Scots.