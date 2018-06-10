Transfer Talk: Leicester want Rodgers, Miller to Aberdeen

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Rodgers has won six trophies in two years at Celtic. sns group

Brendan Rodgers brought unprecedented success to Celtic in the form of a double treble and that achievement hasn't gone unnoticed down south.

According to reports, Rodgers has emerged as a shock target for LeIcester City.

Amid talk of player unrest, the Foxes are apparently considering current manager Claude Puel's position and have set their sights on the Celtic boss who has three years left on his Parkhead contract to replace him.

And Rodgers isn't the only one at Celtic Park attracting interest from England as Stuart Armstrong is rumoured to be at the centre of a bidding war as Brighton, Crystal Palace and West Brom chase the midfielder.

Across the city, and Steven Gerrard is on the brink of completing a deal for Brighton defender Connor Goldson.

The 25-year-old emerged as one of Gerrard's top targets and reports say he will fly in next week to put pen to paper.

Whilst Goldson arrives to start a new era at Ibrox, veteran striker Kenny Miller has ended his time at the club and is considering his options elsewhere in Scotland.

The 38-year-old said that he has spoken with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes whilst also confirming his interest in the Livingston managerial vacancy.

