McFadden: The future is bright for Scottish football

Scotland's Under-21s performances at the Toulon Tournament impressed the assistant coach

McFadden was brought in as an assistant coach by Alex McLeish.

James McFadden said the future looks bright for Scottish football following the performances of Scotland's under 21 side at the Toulon Tournament.

Scot Gemmill's side beat both France and South Korea in the group stages of the competition before suffering semi-final disappointment to England for the second year in a row.

The young Scots missed out on emulating another third-place finish after they were beaten on penalties by Turkey in Martigues.

McFadden believes the experience will stand the players in good stead and hopes that the current crop can progress to join him in the senior Scotland set-up.

He said: "We have got some exciting young players coming through, we lost again to England, which is never nice, but the positive is that the future looks bright for Scottish football,"

"Last year we beat Brazil (at the Toulon Tournament), this year we beat France, and it is all about carrying that on now into the national side now, the senior set-up.

"Hopefully the young kids can do that."

Chelsea's 16-year-old Billy Gilmour has impressed in midfield winning the tournament's best breakthrough player award.

McFadden hopes the former Rangers youngster can continue his progress for both club and country.

He added: "He is obviously a young player with a massive profile, having chosen to go down to Chelsea."

"A lot of eyebrows were raised down here because it looked like he was giving up on a chance of first-team football, but he has done really well in the under-18s set up down there, winning everything going for them.

"He has made the step up to the under-20s and under-21s with Scotland.

"He won an award for revelation of the (Toulon) tournament, so that tells you all you need to know about him.

"At the moment he is progressing well, and hopefully that continues because he looks like a big prospect."