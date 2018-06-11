Transfer Talk: Rangers' Alves stance, Celtic's record move

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Bruno Alves (right) celebrates after scoring for Rangers against Hibs. SNS

Rangers aren't about to let Bruno Alves leave on the cheap.

The Portuguese defender is currently preparing for the small matter of a World Cup, but once events in Russia are done and dusted Alves' club future will once again come to the fore.

Vitoria Guimaraes are said to be interested in bringing the veteran centre-half back to his homeland.

According to reports, however, Rangers are unwilling to release Alves from his bumper Ibrox deal, instead demanding a fee for 36-year-old.

Across Glasgow, Celtic are finally poised to get a move for Odsonne Edouard over the line, with the Hoops reportedly poised to stump up a club record fee to sign the PSG striker.

Actor Martin Compston is also doing his best to help out Brendan Rodgers, with the Scot joking he'd tried his best to convince midfield maestro Yaya Toure to join his brother at Parkhead after Soccer Aid.

