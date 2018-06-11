Livingston complete move for Morton defender Ricki Lamie
Lions stopper Gregor Buchanan has moved in the opposite direction.
Lamie becomes the Lions' fourth summer signing as they prepare for their return to the top flight, with Craig Sibbald, Liam Kelly and Steven Saunders already putting pen to paper.
The move also completes Lamie's own personal move up the ladder to the Premiership after the 24-year-old dropped down to the fourth tier with Queen's Park four years ago.
Interim Lions boss David Martindale said: "I am really happy to secure Ricki's signature as there were a few clubs chasing him, and it's satisfying to know he has chosen Livingston to continue his development.
"Ricki is actually a Livi fan and it's always that little bit easier getting deals over the line when a player has an emotional attachment to the club."
Livi were dealt a blow earlier on Sunday as Gregor Buchanan snubbed a new deal with the newly-promoted Lions in order to stay in the Championship with Morton.
