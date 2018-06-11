  • STV
  • MySTV

Stubbs: There's a good vibe about St Mirren right now

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The club's new manager said it was the right time for him to return to the dugout.

Challenge: Stubbs says St Mirren is the right job for him.
Challenge: Stubbs says St Mirren is the right job for him. SNS Group

New St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs has said he had a positive feeling about St Mirren after initial talks and was taking on a job with potential.

Stubbs was appointed as Jack Ross' successor on Friday and will take charge of the Paisley side as they return to the Premiership.

The Liverpudlian has been out of the game since leaving Rotherham in October 2016. His time at the English club was short-lived and he confessed it had been a mistake to take on the role, saying it changed after he arrived and hadn't been a good fit.

As a result, he said he would have to have positive impressions before taking on a job and he had that feeling instantly at St Mirren.

"When I spoke to the board last week, we sat round the table and I answered questions, asked questions and I felt a good vibe from it," he said. "It's obviously a really well-run club.

"They're ambitious in terms of where they want to take the club and they're very realistic as well.

"I felt it was important that in my next job I worked with people that were good and I think they're very realistic in terms of what their ambitions are.

"You probably appreciate that when you've had a negative experience like Rotherham.

Before that, I had a fantastic relationship with Leeann and George and the board at Hibs and it's the one thing I think you appreciate more than anything. I feel as if I could replicate that relationship here."

Stubbs said he felt he was returning to Scottish football when the game was on the up and drawing widespread interest.

He credited the profile of coaches as being key to that rise, with Brendan Rodgers, Neil Lennon and Steve Clarke making an impact and the arrival of Steven Gerrard generating more coverage.

"I think the general consensus is that Scottish football hasn't been talked about the way it is now for a long time, a good number of years," he said. "You only have to look at broadcasters, the amount of airtime. Steven's profile has taken it on another level.

"Brendan obviously started it a couple of years ago and you have Steve Clarke coming in and doing a great job at Kilmarnock. And you have Neil Lennon going in at Hibs with Craig Levein at Hearts.

"You can go through them all and there's some fantastic coaches in the game now. What that does is it suddenly brings a lot more sponsors to the table that might not have been there before.

"When you negotiate the TV deal with BT and Sky you're talking about it from a completely different point of view now.

"There's a real clamour around the game. There's a buzz and you embrace that."

The 46-year-old now can't wait to get started and said that it was rare to get the opportunity to take over a club that has positive momentum.

"I think this feels right," he said. "I've been ready to go back in for a while and I'm ready now with the right club.

"It's obviously a privilege to be chosen to take the club forward. It's really whetted the appetite and I've got a real spring in my step knowing I've got a real challenge ahead of me.

"I want to carry on the good work that Jack has done here. Very rarely do you find that you walk into a job with a promoted team. We want to keep the feel-good factor going that's surrounded the club. There's a lot of optimism and excitement.

"The club feel they are back where they belong and it's up to us to make sure that we keep them there and progress the club over the next few years."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.