Rangers confident of completing deal for Croatian defender

The Ibrox club have been in negotiations over the transfer of Nikola Katic.

Target: Rangers want Katic. HNS

Rangers are confident they will capture the signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic.

The 21-year-old stopper has been identified as a player who can improve the current squad and Rangers have been in negotiations over a move to Scotland but a deal has yet to be concluded.

Katic is contracted to Slaven Koprivnica Belupo until the summer of 2021 and the Ibrox club believes a deal will be done for the centre-back to join Steven Gerrard's squad.

However, Spartak Moscow have also been credited with a serious interest in the player with the Daily Mail quoting the player's representative as saying talks will take place in Russia this week.

Katic has played more than 60 times for his top flight club side and has one cap for the Croatian national team, having come off the bench in a friendly against Mexico last year.

Rangers also expect to complete the signing of another defender, with the long-running pursuit of Connor Goldson to end with the player signing on at Ibrox this week.

