Transfer Talk: Miller's Livi talks, Kouassi to exit Celtic

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Kenny Miller is to leave Rangers this summer. SNS

With his Rangers career coming to an acrimonious end, Kenny Miller is preparing for a fresh start.

Livingston and Aberdeen have both been linked with a move for the veteran attacker, and now it seems Livi have made their play to jump to the front of the queue.

According to reports, the Lions' hierarchy have identified Miller as their top target to replace David Hopkin in the dugout and will sit down with the 38-year-old this weekend in a bid to convince him to become their player-manager.

Former Celtic attacker John Hartson is also said to feature highly on Livi's shortlist, alongside ex-Falkirk coach Gary Holt.

Elsewhere, Brighton forward Anthony Knockaert has hinted Connor Goldson's arrival at Rangers is imminent, after the French forward posted a farewell message to the defender on social media.

Meanwhile, Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi has struggled to find regular football at Parkhead since arriving for a reputed £3m fee 18 months ago.

Kouassi only made six Premiership appearances last season and now the 20-year-old could be set to depart for pastures new, with Belgian, French and German clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

