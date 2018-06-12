Partick Thistle sign Cammy Bell on two-year contract

The former Hibs, Kilmarnock and Rangers goalkeeper has penned a deal with the Jags.

Cammy Bell has moved to Partick Thistle SNS

Goalkeeper Cammy Bell has signed for Partick Thistle on a two-year deal.

Bell, who joined Hibs on a short-term deal in January, will now switch to the Jags on July 1 when his contract expires at Easter Road.

The former Rangers, Dundee United and Kilmarnock stopper has been capped once by Scotland.

Bell will vie for the number one jersey in Alan Archibald's side after Tomas Cerny departed Firhill following Thistle's relegation to the Championship.

Thistle will return to the second tier this campaign after they lost the Premiership play-off final to Livingston.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.