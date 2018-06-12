Scottish FA compliance officer quits post at Hampden

Tony McGlennan is stepping down from his role after four years in position.

Exit: McGlennan is leaving the SFA. SNS Group

Scottish FA compliance officer Tony McGlennan has resigned from his position and will leave the governing body later this year.

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: "After four seasons in the role, Tony has decided to return to private practice.

"He will assist with a transition period and will leave the Scottish FA later in the summer.

"We will begin our search for his replacement immediately."

McGlennan has spent the last four years at Hampden, working as a key part of the organisation's disciplinary strategy.

The compliance officer reviews reported incidents from matches to decide if there is a case for retrospective disciplinary action, as well as dealing with any other potential rule breaches which may be brought before an independent panel.

McGlennan, who took over from Vincent Lunny, has been involved in several high-profile cases, most recently concluding an eight-month investigation into the decision to award a UEFA licence to Rangers in 2011.

He served the club with a notice of complaint and two disciplinary charges, which the Ibrox club has insisted it will fight vigorously.

The initial hearing is scheduled for June 26 and is expected that the case will have concluded well in advance of McGlennan's departure.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.