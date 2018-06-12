Rangers agree fee for Croatian defender Nikola Katic
The Ibrox club are closing in on the signing of the central defender.
Rangers have agreed a fee in the region of £2m for the transfer of Slaven Koprivnica defender Nikola Katic, STV understands.
The 21-year-old stopper has been identified as a player who can improve Steven Gerrard's squad and Rangers had been in negotiations over a move to Scotland. Those talks have now settled on a transfer fee, allowing the move to progress.
Katic is contracted to Slaven until the summer of 2021 but the club now look set to cash in on interest.
Spartak Moscow had been linked with a move for the player with the player's representative quoted as saying talks will take place in Russia this week. However, it appears Rangers are closing in on Katic's signature.
Katic has played more than 60 times for his top flight club side and has one cap for the Croatian national team, having come off the bench in a friendly against Mexico last year.
Rangers also expect to complete the signing of another defender, with the long-running pursuit of Connor Goldson to end with the player signing on at Ibrox this week.
