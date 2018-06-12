Rangers complete signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic

The player has signed a four-year contract to join Steven Gerrard's squad.

Deal: Katic has joined Rangers. HNS

Rangers have completed the signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic on a four-year deal.

The player arrived in Glasgow on Tuesday to finalise his move from Slaven Koprivnica for a fee in the region of £2m.

Katic was contracted to Slaven until the summer of 2021 but the club has now cashed in on interest and the 21-year-old becomes the latest addition to new Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's squad.

The centre-back has played more than 60 times for his top flight club side and has one cap for the Croatian national team, having come off the bench in a friendly against Mexico last year.

Katic follows Scott Arfield, Jamie Murphy, Allan McGregor and Ovie Ejaria in joining Rangers this summer.