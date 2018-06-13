Transfer Talk: Gerrard checks in, Dons' Gleeson move

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Steven Gerrard checks in at Auchenhowie. SNS

Steven Gerrard has checked in at Rangers' training ground as the Liverpool legend kick-starts his stint in charge of the Light Blues.

Since officially starting work with the Govan side last week, Gerrard has quickly got down to business by signing towering defender Nikola Katic and identifying Brighton's Connor Goldson as the Croatian's partner at the back.

Pushing through a move for Goldson will likely lie high on the 38-year-old's list of priorities as his first day at Auchenhowie unfolds.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen are poised to complete transfer activity of their own, with Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Gleeson expected to finalise a move to Pittodrie.

Craig Levein has also been busy revamping his Hearts squad this summer, bringing in eight players already.

The Tynecastle boss has said he's not finished yet, though, and expects another four players to arrive in the capital in the coming weeks.

Top Stories

Back Pages

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.