Rangers forward Joe Dodoo joins Blackpool on loan

The former Leicester striker will spend another season out on loan from Ibrox.

Rangers forward Joe Dodoo is leaving the club on loan. SNS

Rangers forward Joe Dodoo has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old will return to League One football for another campaign after spending the first half of last season on loan at Charlton.

During his stint with the Addicks, Dodoo scored twice in eight appearances.

The former England youth international arrived at Ibrox from then-Premier League champions Leicester in 2016 but has struggled to cement his place in Rangers' first-team.

Dodoo has turned out 27 times for the Light Blues.