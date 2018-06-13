Spain sack manager Julen Lopetegui on eve of World Cup

The Spaniards have dismissed their boss after he accepted the Real Madrid job.

Spain had improved under Julen Lopetegui's watch. PA

Spain have sacked manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup after he accepted the Real Madrid job.

Lopetegui was confirmed as Zinedine Zidane's replacement at the Bernabeu on Tuesday after the 51-year-old agreed to take over as head coach of the Champions League holders on a three-year deal once the World Cup was over.

The Spanish FA, however, were left incensed by the announcement after only hearing about the move five minutes before it was made official.

They have now decided to remove Lopetegui from his post just two days before Spain's opening fixture against Iberian rivals Portugal.

Spainish FA president Luis Rubiales said: "We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish him the greatest of luck.

"The negotiations have occurred without any information to the Spanish FA and we were informed just five minutes before the press release. There's a way to act that needs to be fulfilled."

