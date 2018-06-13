St Mirren rename stadium ahead of Premiership return

The Buddies' ground will be known as The Simple Digital Arena for the next four years.

St Mirren have renamed their stadium The Simple Digital Arena ahead of their Premiership return.

The Buddies have struck a four-year deal, worth a six-figure sum, to switch the ground's name as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

Alan Stubbs, who was unveiled as Jack Ross' replacement as manager on Monday, will be boosted by the windfall as he looks to improve his squad before the action gets underway next month.

Saints chairman Gordon Scott has said the former Hibs boss will be awarded funds to build upon Ross' work, with at least seven new signings expected to arrive in Paisley.

St Mirren suffered relegation to the second tier in 2014/15 but will return to the Premiership this season after storming to the Championship title last time around.

