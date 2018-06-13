Rangers finalise move for Brighton defender Connor Goldson

Goldson has penned a four-year deal at Ibrox as Steven Gerrard bolsters his backline.

Connor Goldson is Steven Gerrard's latest signing at Rangers. PA

Rangers have signed Brighton defender Connor Goldson.

New manager Steven Gerrard had identified Goldson as one of his top targets as the Liverpool legend and assistant Gary McAllister looked to bolster the Light Blues rearguard.

After prolonged negotiations with the Seagulls, Rangers have finally got their man, with Goldson penning a four-year deal with the Govan outfit.

The 25-year-old will now form a new-look centre-half partnership at Ibrox after the club confirmed the signing of Croatian defender Nikola Katic on a four-year deal on Tuesday.

Goldson joined Brighton in 2015 after impressing for Shrewsbury.

The English prospect established himself as a regular in Chris Hughton's team as Brighton chased promotion to the Premier League, but was ruled out for the majority of last year after requiring open-heart surgery to correct a defect in February.

Goldson returned to action in December, making his Premier League bow against Watford.

However, he has since been unable to shift mainstays Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk from the starting line-up at the Amex and will now look for regular first-team football at Ibrox.

Rangers have already completed moves for Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Jamie Murphy, Ovie Ejaria and Katic in the close season.