Lawrie urges patience as Syme rises through golf ranks

Former Open winner Paul Lawrie has urged Scottish golf fans not to place the burden of expectation on prospect Connor Syme's shoulders.

Syme, 22, finished second in the inaugural Shot Clock Masters in Austria last weekend, despite going into the tournament ranked 836th in the world.

The prodigious young Scot will now look to continue his progress when he takes on the Scottish Par 3 Championship at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre's Devenick Course this weekend.

Lawrie, who himself will also be taking part in the tournament, said he's been impressed by Syme's displays on the Tour, but insisted it's still too early to gauge where he'll end up.

He said: "I understand that he's a good news story, and to finish second in Austria was a great week for him, but we've got to be careful not to put too much pressure on young guys who have only been pro for a matter of months.

"He's a great prospect but we don't want the whole nation thinking he's got to be the guy to lift us out of our mini-gloom.

"Let's just let him find his feet, but he is a proper player."

Lawrie added: "It's nice to hear people talking about how hard he works.

"He's got the world at his feet but he knows how hard it is going to be to break through and become a regular winner on the tour.

"But he's got the tools, the temparent and the work ethic, now it's down to him."