Stephen McGinn out to prove Premiership credentials

The St Mirren skipper is determined to show his quality upon his top flight return.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5797141899001-stephen-mcginn-on-st-mirren-s-top-flight-return.jpg" />

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn said he's determined to prove his Premiership credentials upon the Buddies return to the top flight.

McGinn played an instrumental role as Jack Ross' side stormed to the Championship last season.

The 29-year-old will now skipper the side as they make the step up.

Having previously tasted top tier football with Dundee, McGinn said he is relishing the prospect of playing against Scotland's best sides.

He said: "When I took the drop to the Championship with St Mirren I didn't want to be there long.

"I wanted to play in the Premiership with St Mirren and it's all worked out perfectly.

"I want to show why I think I'm a Premiership player and so do the rest of the boys."

McGinn will be joined in Paisley by younger brother Paul after he joined the Saints following Partick Thistle's relegation to the second tier.

He added: "I'm delighted to have him on board, he's a very good Premiership player.

"We might not have got him without the relationship with the old manager so I'm delighted to have him and hopefully he can help us going forward."

Elsewhere, Darren Jackson has been named as part of Alan Stubbs' backroom staff, with the former Celtic attacker taking on duties as first-team coach.

