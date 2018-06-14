Transfer Talk: Edouard deal close, United eye Celtic kid

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scottish football and beyond.

Deal: Edouard could make permanent move. SNS Group

Celtic have made a habit of breaking records under Brendan Rodgers and there could be another landmark on the horizon.

Odsonne Edouard's move from Paris St Germain is reportedly close to completion and the young striker's permanent deal could see Celtic pay out their highest transfer fee. After the forward impressed on loan, Rodgers had made it known how keen he was to snap the player up and didn't balk at the reported price and it looks like the manager will get his man.

That signing would keep competition fierce for a starting slot and that could mean a loan move for a Celtic youngster. Jack Aitchison, who became the club's youngest goalscorer two years ago, has emerged as a target for Dundee United.

Meanwhile, Motherwell have snapped up Gateshead striker Danny Johnson. Will that end their interest in Nadir Ciftci?

There's another forward in the news, with Kyle Lafferty being linked with Apollon Limassol. though Hearts have no interest in selling.

And Dundee boss Neil McCann is looking to improve his squad and has identified Hamilton's Ali Crawford as a target.

