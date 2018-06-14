  • STV
  • MySTV

Third of Scots supporting anyone but England at World Cup

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

One in three people will be actively supporting anyone who plays against the 'Auld Enemy'.

World Cup: Most Scots hope to see England on the losing side again.
World Cup: Most Scots hope to see England on the losing side again. Rex Features

The national football team may have failed to qualify for their fifth consecutive World Cup but it won't stop thousands of Scots watching every kick at home on the TV.

This will yet again bring about the question over who the people of Scotland will be supporting at the biggest sporting event on the planet.

With England qualifying will the tartan army be putting old grievances aside to back the 'Auld Enemy' in their opening game against African side Tunisia?

A new survey from polling company YouGov has revealed that most Scots will be cheering on the Tunisians with 35% of those asked saying they will be actively supporting anyone who plays against their closest neighbour and oldest rival.

Another 30% of Scots said that although they won't be supporting England at the tournament they couldn't care less if they win or lose.

Only 20% say they will be supporting Gareth Southgate's men in Russia but the number of people wanting to see Harry Kane lift the famous trophy falls to 13%.

However, fans dreading another 1966 don't seem to be worried too much with only 1% of the respondents believing that England will get to the final.

When asked who they wanted to win the World Cup most Scots aren't fussed with 34% saying they don't know and another 18% claiming they won't be supporting any of the teams competing.

The ill-will held towards the England team in Scotland doesn't spread over to the other home countries however with only 7% questioned say they actively want Wales or Northern Ireland to lose in similar circumstances.

If Wales had qualified then 35% of Scots said they would support them with a slightly larger number of 37% saying they would support Northern Ireland.

When the same question was put to English respondents only one in ten say they would actively want Scotland to lose with 28% saying they would support Alex McLeish's men at a major tournament.

Although 36% wouldn't support the Scots, they wouldn't care if they win or lose.

But there is slightly more English goodwill towards the Welsh and Northern Irish with 31% saying they would be supporting Wales and only 6% would be actively hoping that Northern Ireland lose.

YouGov questioned 1,008 Scottish adults on their World Cup allegiances between May 22 and May 24 and 1,730 English adults between June 1 and June 4.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on it's website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.