Third of Scots supporting anyone but England at World Cup

One in three people will be actively supporting anyone who plays against the 'Auld Enemy'.

World Cup: Most Scots hope to see England on the losing side again. Rex Features

The national football team may have failed to qualify for their fifth consecutive World Cup but it won't stop thousands of Scots watching every kick at home on the TV.

This will yet again bring about the question over who the people of Scotland will be supporting at the biggest sporting event on the planet.

With England qualifying will the tartan army be putting old grievances aside to back the 'Auld Enemy' in their opening game against African side Tunisia?

A new survey from polling company YouGov has revealed that most Scots will be cheering on the Tunisians with 35% of those asked saying they will be actively supporting anyone who plays against their closest neighbour and oldest rival.

Another 30% of Scots said that although they won't be supporting England at the tournament they couldn't care less if they win or lose.

Only 20% say they will be supporting Gareth Southgate's men in Russia but the number of people wanting to see Harry Kane lift the famous trophy falls to 13%.

However, fans dreading another 1966 don't seem to be worried too much with only 1% of the respondents believing that England will get to the final.

When asked who they wanted to win the World Cup most Scots aren't fussed with 34% saying they don't know and another 18% claiming they won't be supporting any of the teams competing.

The ill-will held towards the England team in Scotland doesn't spread over to the other home countries however with only 7% questioned say they actively want Wales or Northern Ireland to lose in similar circumstances.

If Wales had qualified then 35% of Scots said they would support them with a slightly larger number of 37% saying they would support Northern Ireland.

When the same question was put to English respondents only one in ten say they would actively want Scotland to lose with 28% saying they would support Alex McLeish's men at a major tournament.

Although 36% wouldn't support the Scots, they wouldn't care if they win or lose.

But there is slightly more English goodwill towards the Welsh and Northern Irish with 31% saying they would be supporting Wales and only 6% would be actively hoping that Northern Ireland lose.

YouGov questioned 1,008 Scottish adults on their World Cup allegiances between May 22 and May 24 and 1,730 English adults between June 1 and June 4.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.