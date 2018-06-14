Celtic agree fee with PSG for Odsonne Edouard transfer

The striker is close to signing for Brendan Rodgers' side after a successful loan spell.

Talks: Clubs agreed fee for Edouard SNS Group

Celtic have agreed a fee with Paris St Germain for Odsonne Edouard as they look to land the striker on a permanent deal, STV understands.

The French striker spent last season on loan in Glasgow and negotiations have been ongoing recently for his return to the club.

The move is expected to be concluded shortly and it is believed that Celtic will lay out a club record fee to get their man.

Edouard impressed with his contribution to Celtic's treble success last season and Rodgers made it clear that he was interested in making the 20-year-old a permanent addition to his squad, insisting he would have no problem with paying a significant fee to the French giants to secure his release.

The player had also made clear his desire to return to the club, saying after the Premiership title win: "I love this club, I really love this club. If the decision was up to me I'd like to stay but I can only do so much."

Edouard made 22 appearances last season, scoring nine times including a double against Rangers.