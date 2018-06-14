Florian Kamberi makes permanent switch to Hibernian

Neil Lennon has signed the Swiss striker who starred at Easter Road on loan last season.

Impact: Kamberi was a big hit at Easter Road. SNS Group

Florian Kamberi has signed a three-year deal with Hibernian, completing a transfer from Grasshoppers to return to Easter Road.

Kamberi was on loan at Hibs in the second half of last season, scoring nine goals in 14 games to become a fans' favourite.

A clause was included in the loan deal giving Hibs the option to make the move permanent and, after talks with the Swiss club, the 23-year-old is now officially a Hibernian player.

Kamberi becomes Neil Lennon's first signing of the summer window and there are expected to be plenty more new recruits as the head coach looks to build on last season's fourth-place finish.

Fellow striker Jamie Maclaren has returned to Darmstad, with Scott Allan and Brandon Barker going back to Celtic and Manchester City after their loans ended.

Dylan McGeouch is out of contract and has several suitors, while John McGinn has been the subject of continued transfer speculation as he enters the last year of his contract.