World Cup Daily: Brazil team leak, Nigeria chicken ban

Leak: Social media hasn't helped Brazil. PA

Not only is there a feast of football over the next month but the World Cup brings a whole load of added excitement. Off-field drama (with Spain taking an early lead), injury news (no metatarsals done... yet), intrigue, agony, animals with supposed mystical powers and other incredible tales attach themselves to the tournament every four years and we can't get enough of it.

Every day during the tournament we'll round up the best and the most bizarre stories, along with the important stuff you need to know and the jokes you shouldn't miss.

Today, Brazil have us off to a fine start with the team for their opening match leaked after one of Gabriel Jesus' entourage stuck it on Instagram. This never happened in Pele's day.

In the run-up to the competition we've heard all sorts about how Russia might handle travelling fans and already some of the joy has been squeezed out of the tournament with news that Nigerian fans will not be allowed to take live chickens to the match. Let's just hope there's TV footage of hundreds of ticketless chickens watching the action unfold in a local pub.

On the football front, there are a trio of high-profile injury scares that'll have everyone fretting over their fantasy football teams. Kylian Mbappe has a knock, Mohammed Salah is still recovering from his shoulder injury and Marcus Rashford hasn't taken part in full training with England. All three have said they'll be fine and as yet none of their pals have put medical scans up on Snapchat.

We've rounded up the latest news ahead of the tournament opener between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, brought together all the psychic animal news and looked at how tech is handling the World Cup.

All we need now is some football.

