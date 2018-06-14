Five-star Russia thrash Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

The hosts got off to a flying start by romping to a 5-0 win in the tournament opener.

Substitute Artem Dzyuba heads home Russia's third goal. PA

World Cup hosts Russia got off to a flying start as they thrashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the tournament opener.

Iury Gazinsky headed Russia in front, before substitute Denis Cherysev kept his cool to double the hosts' lead.

Towering forward Artem Dzyuba made an instant impact off the bench by adding a third after the break, with Cherysev grabbing his second in stunning fashion shortly after.

Impressive playmaker Alexsandr Golovin put the gloss on proceedings by curling home a last-gasp free-kick.

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov praised his players' impressive showing, but warned against complacency with Mo Salah's Egypt up next.

He said : "I would like to underscore that we are grateful to our squad with how they fulfilled our goals, how they played in a relaxed game under the pressure stemming from this being an Opening Match.

"But Egypt will be a different game, city and stadium, we need to meticulously prepare ourselves."

Saudi Arabia coach Juan Antonio Pizzi lamented his side's dismal showing and insisted a change of approach is required before they take on much-fancied Uruguay.

He said: "It was a tough game and we suffered a big and unexpected defeat. Russia did very well, while we did not appear to be in good shape.

"I don't believe that the opposing team has done anything to surprise us - I think that a poor performance explains the result.

"As for our strategy, we must change. We have to forget about it now and think of the next match. I have confidence in these players."

