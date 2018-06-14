Terry Butcher named new head coach of the Philippines

The former Inverness and Hibs boss has made a surprise return to management.

Terry Butcher has been performing media duties since leaving Newport. SNS

Terry Butcher is to make his return to management with the Philippines national team.

The former Motherwell, Inverness and Hibs boss was announced as the new head coach of the south-east Asian nation on Thursday.

It will be the 59-year-old's first management role since he sacked by Newport County in October 2015.

During his playing career, Butcher captained Rangers to three league titles and two Scottish cups.

He found success in management with Inverness as he guided the Highlanders to the top flight.

But he struggled at Hibs, and was in charge as the Easter Road side suffered relegation to the Championship in 2014.

Since leaving Newport Butcher has performed media duties.

He will now make his return to the dugout with the Philippines.